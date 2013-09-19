© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Henkel opens adhesives factory in China

With this new production facility the company is expanding its production capacity in an emerging market and will deliver its adhesive technologies more quickly to customers based in China and the Asian region.

The new factory, which is also known as the “Dragon Plant” at Henkel, comprises 150'000 square meters of space and is now the central production site for industrial adhesives in China and the Asia-Pacific region. Annual output is forecast to reach up to 428'000 metric tons of adhesives.



“This new adhesives factory will contribute significantly to the achievement of our strategy 2016: It will enable our Adhesives business to expand and leverage its global reach, and win market share in emerging markets,” said Kasper Rorsted, Chairman of the Management Board of the Henkel Group. The inaugural ceremony was attended by numerous Chinese politicians and businesspeople and also by Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and of the Shareholders’ Committee. Henkel is already generating 45 percent of its total sales in emerging markets and 55 percent of its employees are based in these countries. One of Henkel’s financial targets for the year 2016 is to increase the sales generated in emerging markets to 10 billion euros while aiming for total sales of 20 billion euros.



Henkel will be concentrating its existing adhesives production operations in the greater Shanghai region at the new site in the Shanghai Chemical Industry Park and thus expanding its capacities for current and future technologies. This move is part of the company’s ongoing program to consolidate and optimize its global production network.



Henkel has invested more than 50 million euros in the plant and will employ about 600 people there.