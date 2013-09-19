© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Absolute EMS expands with new equipment

Absolute EMS has purchased both its SPI and AOI inspection systems from CyberOptics Corporation, as part of its recent expansion.

“We are extremely pleased to announce our recent acquisition of the CyberOptics inspection equipment that furthers our commitment to produce the highest level of quality products for our customers,” said President Dave Kichar of Absolute EMS.



“We are proud to support Absolute EMS with best-in-class SPI and AOI solutions as part of the company’s growth strategy,” said Allen Phung of CyberOptics.