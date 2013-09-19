© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Blackberry max out layoffs

The Canadian smartphone maker, Blackberry, is reportedly going to slim down – laying off thousands of jobs by the end of the year – this just as the company's flagship model is set to revive it.

We are talking about the layoff of 40% of Blackberry's entire workforce – most likely in the shape of layoff waves – across job functions, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.



The company, which has previously warned about job cuts, declined to comment the information or the number of potential layoffs, the newspaper writes.



The information emerged the same day as the company presented its “saviour”, the Z30 – the model that is expected to bring the name 'Blackberry' back into the ring.