New VP of Sales and Marketing at Pace

Pace Electronics, an electronic manufacturing solutions company headquartered in Sodus, NY, has hired Peter Lingurovski as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“We are happy to welcome Peter to the team,” said Dawn Smith, President CEO of Pace Electronics. “His solid understanding of the electronic manufacturing industry and his experience in sales and marketing make him a tremendous asset to our organization.”



In his position, Peter will oversee all sales and marketing functions at Pace, including managing the inside sales team as well as several independent sales reps worldwide.



“I am excited for the opportunity,” said Lingurovski. “My primary focus will be to expand Pace’s contract manufacturing operation into new markets, including HVAC, appliances, and pool and spa. I also look forward to identifying new avenues to reach customers with Pace’s lighting products.”