Neways: cause of fire under investigation

The cause of the fire at Neways Kassel is being investigated by experts from the Hessian State Office of Criminal Investigation (LKA).

It is currently estimated that the fire have caused damages of EUR 10 – 15 million, the company stated to local media. Production was discontinued and all activities were moved to other locations within the group



Neways employs approximately 150 employees in Kassel.