Falcon PCB Group to become Merlin PCB Group

The Falcon PCB Group is nearing the end of a five year plan – a plan which has seen growth both organically and through acquisition. Now, the final step is to consolidate operations and re-brand as Merlin PCB Group.

A sustained period of investments – in both facilities and personnel – has enabled the group to develop the high technology rigid PCB facility. The facilities of Merlin Circuit Technology and Merlin Flex-Ability have both been upgraded in capability, capacity, and resource and floor space.



These sites are now in a position to absorb the work from other divisions within the group. Therefore the site at Littlehampton will cease manufacture by the end of 2013.



Service focussed economic offshore supply from the groups' Kestrel International Circuits Ltd will remain unchanged.



Consolidating the Littlehampton facility within the other facilities of the group is a major step forward and one that will enable further ongoing investment, development of staff and further our technology roadmap across flex, flex-rigid and rigid PCB's, the company writes in a press release.



Group Chairman Neil Martin said "There has been a huge effort from all involved with the development of our key UK manufacturing sites and we are in a strong position to grow beyond our current group sales of £20M. We are ready to move forward with our next objectives which are, to continue to further increase our technical capability, provide career paths for our employees and develop market leading service solutions for our customers".



“The Merlin PCB Group name more accurately reflects our evolution and will clearly define each of our three core services,” the company explains.