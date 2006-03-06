RoHS | March 06, 2006
Omron completes RoHS compliance process
Omron Electronic Components Business - Europe today announced that, with effect from 1 March 2006, it is fully RoHS compliant, and that it has removed all remaining non-compliant stock from its European warehouse in the Netherlands.
The company has eliminated Cadmium as well as Lead from all of its devices - and does not require the benefit of the period of grace that the EU has granted the industry on the use of Cadmium in switch contacts.
Omron ECB Europe Chief Operating Officer Nigel Blakeway commented, "From today, all ECB components shipped by Omron in Europe to its customers and distributors fully comply with the RoHS directive. On the issue of Cadmium, Omron made a global, company-wide commitment to become a Cadmium free company, and all OCB products designed in the last 10 years are Cadmium free as a standard. We have been eliminating Cadmium from our remaining switch and relay ranges since April 2005, and have not encountered significant issues in matching the existing performance. As a result, our customers are assured that there are no further changes required to our components to comply with the current directive."
Commenting on the status of the supply chain, Victor Viveen, Product Marketing Manger at Omron ECB Europe added, "We have been shipping only compliant products to our distributors since October 2005, and over 90% of our products have been fully compliant since April 2005. Although Omron's distribution customers should check the exact status of their product with their supplier, almost all distribution shipments now also comply with the directive." He continued, "For direct customers, we have only shipped compliant products since January. There are some very minor exceptions, where customers receive non-ECB devices as specials, and these customers
have been contacted in writing and notified of the status of these products."
According to Blakeway, the European RoHS directive is only the first stage in an on-going global process. "California's laws, mirroring RoHS legislation, take effect in early 2007, while China and Japan are also imposing restrictions," he explained. "There are signs that the directives will be extended to cover other toxic substances. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable business, Omron is keeping production and operating practices under continuous review. This will help ensure minimum disruption to our and our customers businesses as new regulations are
implemented."
Omron ECB Europe Chief Operating Officer Nigel Blakeway commented, "From today, all ECB components shipped by Omron in Europe to its customers and distributors fully comply with the RoHS directive. On the issue of Cadmium, Omron made a global, company-wide commitment to become a Cadmium free company, and all OCB products designed in the last 10 years are Cadmium free as a standard. We have been eliminating Cadmium from our remaining switch and relay ranges since April 2005, and have not encountered significant issues in matching the existing performance. As a result, our customers are assured that there are no further changes required to our components to comply with the current directive."
Commenting on the status of the supply chain, Victor Viveen, Product Marketing Manger at Omron ECB Europe added, "We have been shipping only compliant products to our distributors since October 2005, and over 90% of our products have been fully compliant since April 2005. Although Omron's distribution customers should check the exact status of their product with their supplier, almost all distribution shipments now also comply with the directive." He continued, "For direct customers, we have only shipped compliant products since January. There are some very minor exceptions, where customers receive non-ECB devices as specials, and these customers
have been contacted in writing and notified of the status of these products."
According to Blakeway, the European RoHS directive is only the first stage in an on-going global process. "California's laws, mirroring RoHS legislation, take effect in early 2007, while China and Japan are also imposing restrictions," he explained. "There are signs that the directives will be extended to cover other toxic substances. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable business, Omron is keeping production and operating practices under continuous review. This will help ensure minimum disruption to our and our customers businesses as new regulations are
implemented."
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments