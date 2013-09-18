© daimy dreamstime.com Analysis | September 18, 2013
USB 3.0 Flash Drive market progressing slowly
The market penetration rate for USB 3.0 flash drives may only be 10% in 2013, which is weaker than expected.
Even though the size of the USB 3.0 flash drive market has yet to expand, a number of controller IC manufacturers are already starting to hasten their research developments and investments. This is among the reasons why the ROI for USB 3.0 products fell short of expectations, and why leading manufacturers may soon emerge within the market.
In 2Q13, the USB 3.0 flash drive shipments reached 5-6 million units (the same as the previous quarter), whereas market penetration rate ended up at only 5% (see Figure-1). The unimpressive sales can mostly be attributed to the tightened NAND Flash supplies, the not-yet-refined controller IC solutions for USB 3.0 flash drives, poor PC sales, and the intensified price wars among the major USB 2.0 flash drive manufacturers.
Despite the possibility of an improved NAND Flash supply situation in 2H13 and the upcoming release of the cost-efficient Crystal Free USB 3.0 Controller IC, the persistence of the USB 2.0 price competition and pressures of declining NAND Flash prices are expected to put a noticeable strain on USB 3.0 flash drive sales. In Q4, the USB 3.0 flash drive penetration rate is likely to only grow slightly to 10-15%.
TrendForce projects that the 2013 USB 3.0 flash drive market penetration rate will increase from 2012’s 3-4% and arrive at somewhere around 10%. As more and more leading manufacturers begin releasing USB 3.0 products into the market, the penetration rate is likely to approach 20-25% in 2014.
The UFD module manufacturers have, for a long time, longed to see the price difference between USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 products reduced. In order for this to happen, controller IC manufacturers need to not only be able to offer the aforementioned Crystal Free solution, but also begin migrating to the more advanced manufacturing technologies and increase their products' compatibility with different NAND Flash components.
To attain these goals properly, the investment in technological and human resources will undoubtedly need to be greater now than it has ever been during the USB 2.0 era. However, given that the size of the USB 3.0 flash drive market has not been expanding as expected and that it has become increasingly more difficult for the investment efficiency of USB 3.0 controller IC to support the cost of developing next gen products, more and more manufacturers are beginning to face increased pressure on the business end.
The controller IC solutions developed by Innostor, Phison, and Silicon Motion are currently the choices favored by most UFD manufacturers. These three companies currently have a combined market share of 85-90%.Due to the persistent draining of their financial resources, the uncertainties within the market, and the aforementioned three manufacturers’ continuous promotion of their USB 3.0 Crystal Free solutions, an increasing number of vendors have begun to contemplate steering away from the controller IC market, while only a few are believed to be capable of competing effectively.
Taking into account the aforementioned development, TrendForce believes the USB 3.0 controller IC market will soon end up being in a similar state as the market in the USB 2.0 era. That is, only 5 to 6 major vendors are likely to be supplying the major controller IC products.
In 2Q13, the USB 3.0 flash drive shipments reached 5-6 million units (the same as the previous quarter), whereas market penetration rate ended up at only 5% (see Figure-1). The unimpressive sales can mostly be attributed to the tightened NAND Flash supplies, the not-yet-refined controller IC solutions for USB 3.0 flash drives, poor PC sales, and the intensified price wars among the major USB 2.0 flash drive manufacturers.
Despite the possibility of an improved NAND Flash supply situation in 2H13 and the upcoming release of the cost-efficient Crystal Free USB 3.0 Controller IC, the persistence of the USB 2.0 price competition and pressures of declining NAND Flash prices are expected to put a noticeable strain on USB 3.0 flash drive sales. In Q4, the USB 3.0 flash drive penetration rate is likely to only grow slightly to 10-15%.
TrendForce projects that the 2013 USB 3.0 flash drive market penetration rate will increase from 2012’s 3-4% and arrive at somewhere around 10%. As more and more leading manufacturers begin releasing USB 3.0 products into the market, the penetration rate is likely to approach 20-25% in 2014.
The UFD module manufacturers have, for a long time, longed to see the price difference between USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 products reduced. In order for this to happen, controller IC manufacturers need to not only be able to offer the aforementioned Crystal Free solution, but also begin migrating to the more advanced manufacturing technologies and increase their products' compatibility with different NAND Flash components.
To attain these goals properly, the investment in technological and human resources will undoubtedly need to be greater now than it has ever been during the USB 2.0 era. However, given that the size of the USB 3.0 flash drive market has not been expanding as expected and that it has become increasingly more difficult for the investment efficiency of USB 3.0 controller IC to support the cost of developing next gen products, more and more manufacturers are beginning to face increased pressure on the business end.
The controller IC solutions developed by Innostor, Phison, and Silicon Motion are currently the choices favored by most UFD manufacturers. These three companies currently have a combined market share of 85-90%.Due to the persistent draining of their financial resources, the uncertainties within the market, and the aforementioned three manufacturers’ continuous promotion of their USB 3.0 Crystal Free solutions, an increasing number of vendors have begun to contemplate steering away from the controller IC market, while only a few are believed to be capable of competing effectively.
Taking into account the aforementioned development, TrendForce believes the USB 3.0 controller IC market will soon end up being in a similar state as the market in the USB 2.0 era. That is, only 5 to 6 major vendors are likely to be supplying the major controller IC products.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments