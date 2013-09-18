© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Flextronics: Althofen the innovation HQ for Europe

Flextronics SBS has assigned the Austrian facility in Althofen as the Product innovation center (PIC) for Europe.

The Althofen site employs about 700 workers, jobs that are now secure thanks to PIC assignment, Erich Doerflinger, CEO of Flextronics Althofen, told local media.



The facility is Flextronics third Product Innovation Center in the world – along with Zhuhai in China and Milpitas in the US.