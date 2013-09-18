© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Siemens and KUKA in cooperation

The central pillar of the cooperation is integration of KUKA robots and Siemens machine tool solutions (CNC) for loading machine tools.

“With this joint approach, the two companies are strengthening the fundamental idea of integrated production and can, for example, develop new markets by close intermeshing of machine tool tasks and loading tasks,” says Manfred Gundel, CEO of KUKA Roboter GmbH.



“The CNC control from Siemens and the robot controls from KUKA are ideal for integrating robot and CNC technology. With this cooperation, we are deepening our many years of cooperation and advancing intelligent automation solutions as outlined by the Industry 4.0 project for the benefit of both partners and to expand business,” says Dr. Robert Neuhauser, CEO of Business Unit Motion Control Systems at Siemens.