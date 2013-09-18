© hannu-viitanen-dreamstime.com

New China HQ for Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is opening a new China corporate headquarters. The Johnson Controls corporate campus will be a symbol of the company's commitment to a strong industry presence in China.

"As China continues to be one of the major growth markets for Johnson Controls, the new corporate headquarters in Shanghai will create a centralized and sustainable workplace to continue our business growth in China and the Asia Pacific region," said Alex Molinaroli, vice chairman of Johnson Controls. "This innovative, green campus reflects our commitment to China and will also demonstrate our capabilities to exceed customers' increasing expectations with our world class smart building technologies and energy efficiency solutions."



Johnson Controls' new campus, located in the Changning District, is expected to be completed by late 2016. The 35'000 square meter campus will allow the company to relocate 1'200 employees and provides space for future growth.



"The Chinese government is seeking ways to promote energy efficiency and minimize carbon emissions to create healthier environments in their cities, and we are pleased to support these efforts with our world class building technologies and solutions," added Molinaroli. "We look forward to developing Johnson Controls' new campus as a benchmark and living showcase for these sustainable construction and building management strategies in China."