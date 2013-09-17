© Intel

Intel invests in AT&S

Chip manufacturer Intel looks to invest in European PCB manufacturer AT&S.

"Intel Capital Corporation (a subsidiary of Intel Corporation) intends to place a bid to purchase up to EUR 5 million in new AT&S shares being made available in the pre-placement prior to the rights offering although there is of course no guarantee that it will receive any shares as a result of its bid", a statement reads.



AT&S decided to launch an offering of up to 15,527,412 shares, consisting of a pre-placement, a rights offering and a global offering, subject to the approval of a prospectus by the Austrian Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht) anticipated for today (September 17, 2013). The Management Board of AT&S, with the Supervisory Board’s approval, has resolved to issue up to 12,950,000 new shares, representing 50% of the existing share capital and to offer for sale up to 2,577,412 treasury shares, representing 9.95% of the existing share capital.



AT&S intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to finance its planned expansion, i.e. to expand its business to include the production of IC substrates, to reinforce the group’s financial flexibility and for general corporate purposes.