Foxconn start up LCD TV production at more facilities

Foxconn has reportedly started using its manufacturing facilities in Yantai, China to produce LCD TVs for Chinese content provider LeTV.

With Foxconn starting to utilise the Yantai facilities – shipment time to consumers in Northern China is expected to shorten – and in addition - he company has also started using its facilities in Shenzhen and Hengyang, China to produce LCD TVs for LeTV – which would allow for shorter shipment times for the Southern and Western areas, according to a report in Digitimes citing sources with insight.