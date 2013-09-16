© adistock dreamstime.com

Freescale and ROHM to collaborate

Freescale Semiconductor Japan and ROHM have agreed to collaborate on select, automotive-related activities designed to provide solutions for the Japanese and worldwide automotive markets.

Freescale and ROHM plan to collaborate in market segments and technologies where the companies’ products do not compete.



"We are pleased to announce one of the first collaborations between Freescale and a Japanese semiconductor manufacturer, established for the benefit of the top automakers and tier one OEMs around the world," said David M. Uze, vice president of Freescale Semiconductor Inc., president and representative director of Freescale Semiconductor Korea, Inc., and president of Freescale Semiconductor Japan Ltd. "Bringing together two of the strongest silicon providers in the industry is great news for the Japanese and larger global automotive markets. We look forward to growing our relationship and developing more technology solutions that underscore the individual strengths of these two great companies."



The collaboration is expected to include cross-promotional activities, as well as the joint creation of solutions engineered to speed and simplify the development of innovative, high-quality, cost-effective automotive systems.



“For years, ROHM has considered the automotive market to be its primary focus, and has driven to meet on-time delivery and high quality,” said Toshiki Takano, director for ROHM. “We are pleased to collaborate with Freescale to enhance efforts to optimize its high-performance microcontrollers with our high-quality peripherals. Our solutions will dramatically reduce customers’ time-to-market.”