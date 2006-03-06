Flextronics and Mobitex<br>in strategic partnership

Flextronix and Mobitex has signed a strategic deal saying that Flextronics will become exclusive manufacturer and supplier of Mobitex's products.

Flextronics will produce Mobitex's products at its site in Karlskron, Sweden.



"With its high grade of complexity Mobitex's products will perfectly fit in to Flextronics portfolio", said Mattias Lindhe at Flextronics Sweden. "With its high competence within the telecom area Flextronics is a perfect partner for Mobitex", said Mobitex's CEO Russel Backhouse.