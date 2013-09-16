© Phoneblocks

Phoneblocks – the next step?

With companies spitting out new phones as if they came straight of the conveyor belt – wouldn't it be nice if you actually had a say in how you want your phone to operate?

While being in its cradle state, Phoneblocks is still an intriguing idea and if creator Dave Hakkens can get the project to where he wants it; things could get really interesting.



So, what am I really on about. Well figure this; you decide what goes on your phone in terms of hardware, which camera, battery and processor. And you order these from the “blockstore”, much like an appstore. And here – in an ideal setting – you could chose between numerous brands and different components to create a phone that suits your needs.



As of now, we have to wait and see if this can actually materialise into something.