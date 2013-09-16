BAE Systems and Terma to expand collaboration

© albert lozano dreamstime.com

BAE Systems and Terma A/S has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore potential collaborations within several fields.

Aircraft survivability equipment including 3D-Audio and Active Noise Reduction

Electronics manufacturing,

Naval radars and radar antenna design

Aircraft composite structures.

The companies seek further collaboration in the field of:Jens Maaløe, President & CEO, Terma said: “We see potentially strong synergies between our companies. Terma’s aerospace experience within composites structures technology, and electronic warfare equipment including 3D-Audio and Active Noise Reduction high-end technology provide promising opportunities for collaboration. Based on the actual Memorandum of Understanding, we look forward to combining BAE and our core capabilities and to investigating a shared number of exciting business opportunities in the international market.”“We have a strong track record of working with Danish industry, so I am delighted that our partnership with Terma is being expanded,” says Paul Hitchcock, Vice President for Western Europe at BAE Systems. “BAE Systems is already working closely with Terma in the air sector. This agreement broadens the scope of potential cooperation across other areas of our global defense and security business.”In the air sector, Terma has entered into a long-term agreement with BAE Systems with a value of more than USD 35 million, including further follow on options, for the manufacture of composite parts for the international F-35 fighter aircraft program.