Dell expands in eastern Germany

US-based Computer Maker Dell has expanded its new facilities in Halle, eastern Germany to include a sales and service centre, where 700 people will be working.

According to Heise On-line, Dell has invested tens of millions of euros in the new centre. The official opening ceremony of the Halle unit will be held later this year, when the office building is completed. Dell's Founder Michael Dell is expected to be present at the opening ceremony.



According to a Dell spokesperson a new Dell plant in Eastern Europe is under investigation. It has not yet been decided where the new unit will be located. Halle, Dell's home in eastern Germany, was initially considered as a potential site but has not yet convinced the company.