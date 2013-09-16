© rob hill dreamstime.com

Molex completes acquisition of FCT Electronics Group

Molex has completed the acquisition of FCT Electronics Group. Based in Munich, Germany, FCT Electronics Group specialises in designing and manufacturing custom mixed-layout connectors and cable assemblies.

This strategic acquisition is expected to expand the presence of Molex solutions in the global medical electronics, industrial, telecom and aerospace industries.



“FCT Electronics Group is a great fit for Molex because it builds on our ability to provide customized connector and cable assembly solutions to a broader range of customers,” said Tim Ruff, Molex senior vice president of business development and corporate strategy. “FCT is well known for its technology and service as well as the depth and breadth of its product offerings. Their excellent team of talented, experienced professionals has a long history of success, with deep customer relationships across diverse markets.”



Dan Schreck, FCT Electronics Group president, U.S., expects that the Molex global sales and distribution network will give both companies the opportunity for faster growth. “Molex has a reputation in our industry as a preeminent, blue chip manufacturer of the highest quality interconnect products,” noted Schreck. “Combining Molex resources and FCT’s unique position in several exciting, emerging markets will benefit our customers and our employees.”