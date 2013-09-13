© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Connor Solutions adds new soldering line from ERSA

UK-based Connor Solutions is investing GBP 3.6 million as part of a three year expansion plan to extend its manufacturing site and increase its electronics production capabilities.

The company's recent purchase of a new Ersa Powerflow wave soldering line and Versaflow selective solder line from Blundell Production Equipment has helped to increase capacity and has resulted in quality and process control improvements.



Connor have seen many benefits of the ERSA Powerflow which include improved process control and stability. This in turn has resulted in a reduction in solder defects and faster throughput. Production engineer David Southern says “Soldering is one of the most critical operations in the production process and we have seen some big improvements in yields since we installed the Ersa machines. The Versaflow Selective soldering capability has also given us an excellent alternative option in the process to traditional manual soldering whilst maintaining repeatable Quality.”



Connor Solutions business development director Steve Henderson says “This investment, along with others will allow us to forge ahead with our strategic plan for market growth in our arena of specialist electronic services”