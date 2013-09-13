© dr911-dreamstime.com

Intel to close Massachusetts facility

Intel plans to close its manufacturing facility in Hudson, Massachusetts. Which means that the 700 employees at the site will be laid off.

The company has decided to phase out the plant – which manufactures Intel's 200mm chips – Intel spokesperson Chuck Mulloy told the Silicon Valley Business Journal that: “We have determined that there's not a place for the older technology in our long-term factory roadmap.”



However, the company is not packing up all they got in Massachusetts – the company will still keep its R&D facility at the same campus in Hudson.



About 100 employees will over the next three months, be given the choice to accept a cash payout and leave the company – with health benefits and outplacement services – or, relocate and look for alternative positions within the company, the report continues.



This would however mean that the employees might have to relocate out of Massachusetts. The other 600 employees will be given the same choice by the end of 2014.