Nothing but smiles at Salcomp

Finnish Salcomp's notebook business and set-top-box/router power adapters business has started to blossom during the first half of 2013. And the company is triggered to keep up the momentum.

The company's target of starting partnerships with – at least three – new customers both in notebook and in set-top-box/router power adapters is progressing well.



“Our sales teams have been approaching potential new customers both with our new platform products as well as with custom designed product offering. As a result we have already been selected as a supplier for four notebook manufacturer and two set-top-box / router manufacturer,” President & CEO, Markku Hangasjärvi wrote in a statement.



“Our product development and sales teams have collaborated across our sites in Taipei, Shenzhen, Salo, Sao Paulo and Manaus, and reached the set targets in expanding this business segment for Salcomp,” he continues.



With the company's biggest segment, smartphones and tablets, the aim is to grow even further with more partnerships and new customers.



“We have currently business with all Top 10 smartphone manufacturers and plan to expand our reach towards other smartphone and tablet customers. Even though two players, Samsung and Apple still account for a significant share of the overall market, the market is getting more fragmented than ever before,” Hangasjärvi concluded.



And as a result of the company's growth plan and customer demand, the company have had to invest to up their capacity. During the first half of 2013, the company has invested in two new notebook and set-top-box/router production lines, and ten (10) new smartphone and tablet production lines.



And that is not all – as the company expect this growth to continue – Salcomp have started to look outside its current factory footprints, both in Asia and in Brazil, to further expand our production capacity.