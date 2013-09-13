© alphaspirit-dreamstime.com

Dell / Dell deal finally done?

The dragged out, back-and-forth deal regarding the future of Dell has finally seen its end – more or less that is.

The shareholders have finally approved the company's purchase by its founder and CEO, Michael Dell, and Silver Lake.



This deal has taken so many different turns that I'm actually waiting for it to take another one. In a press release the company states that: “based on a preliminary vote tally from the special meeting of stockholders, Dell stockholders have approved the proposal in which Michael Dell, Dell’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, will acquire Dell in partnership with global technology investment firm Silver Lake Partners."



“I am pleased with this outcome and am energized to continue building Dell into the industry’s leading provider of scalable, end-to-end technology solutions,” said Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell. “As a private enterprise, with a strong private-equity partner, we’ll serve our customers with a single-minded purpose and drive the innovations that will help them achieve their goals.”



The total transaction is valued at approximately USD 24.9 billion and is expected to close before the end of the third quarter of Dell’s FY2014