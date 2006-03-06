JEDA donates OCP checker to OCP-IP

JEDA Technologies today announced that it has donated an assertion-driven SystemC based OCP compliance checker to OCP-IP. The checker is free to all OCP-IP members and is implemented based on the Compliance Checks released by OCP-IP.

The OCP checker is constructed using JEDA's NSCa (Native SystemC assertion) solution. It can be plugged into an existing SystemC modeling or verification framework with minimal effort. During a simulation, the checker monitors OCP interfaces, checks the protocol compliance and reports violation conditions on-the-fly. In addition, the assertion summary coverage information can be used to measure a testbench's OCP protocol coverage.



Users can download the free checker and a demo version of NSCa at www.jedatechnologies.net.



"We see a vision match between OCP-IP and JEDA in System Level design methodology where we can apply our innovative technology to OCP in the real world. JEDA is committed to support OCP-IP and will continue to actively participate and contribute in the OCP-IP System Level Design and the Verification working groups" said Eugene Zhang, President and CEO of JEDA Technologies.



"OCP has a robust, thriving infrastructure supported by numerous independent, leading-edge companies that provide excellent services and products," said Ian Mackintosh, president OCP-IP. Through the support and donations of our member companies, such as Jeda Technologies, we continue to make available the latest tools and services necessary for convenient adoption, deplyment and implementation of the OCP standard."