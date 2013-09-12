© blacksnake dreamstime.com

Kongsberg: 'France is an important market for us'

Kongsberg will deliver Remote Weapon Stations (RWS) to BAE Systems Hägglunds as part of their all-terrain vehicle BVs10 delivery to the French Armed Forces.

Deliveries of the systems are expected to start in Q1 2014. Kongsberg has had a strong relationship, and a long history with both BAE Systems Hägglunds and France, and consider this new contract a confirmation of the established partnerships, as well as an opportunity to continue to deliver world class products to both.



“Being the world’s largest producer of Remote Weapon Stations, it is exciting to be integrated onto a new vehicle platform,” says Espen Henriksen, President of Kongsberg Protech Systems. “France is an important market for us, and we look forward to strengthening our relationship with both of these customers.”



The BVs10 is a fully amphibious, armoured all-terrain vehicle produced by BAE Systems Hägglunds.