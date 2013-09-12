© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Intelliconnect completes move of Cable Assembly Division

Intelliconnect (Europe) has completed the move of its Cable Assembly Division into new premises at the brand new, Corby Enterprise Centre.

Former Rhophase Production Manager, Arden Lawson, who is heading up the Intelliconnect project commented, “this is a truly excellent facility which will enable us to continue producing our affordable, high quality cables.”



As well as producing high frequency microwave cables, the Corby plant will be focused on producing High Spec. Triaxial assemblies and semi-rigids as well as the standard RG/LMR type products.



Intelliconnect’s Sales Director, Gavin Mintern has been surprised at the level of demand, which has “surpassed our expectations from all sectors of the market.” He continues, “This significant investment has greatly expanded our capability and brings us closer to our goal of becoming a major player in this market. The new cable assembly facility will maintain the high levels of customer service our connector customer’s value so highly.”