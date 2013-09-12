© Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls ramps up in China

Johnson Controls plans further production expansion in China. The company's presence in China will get stronger with 11 new production facilities

Johnson Controls will expand in China: After 16 years of continuous growth, Johnson Controls Automotive Experience plans to increase its number of production locations from 57 to 68 in China over the next few years.



"We are focusing on innovative complete interior solutions in China that anticipate market needs and meet customer expectations in terms of differentiation, comfort, safety, and sustainability," said Johannes Roters, group vice president and general manager China, Johnson Controls Automotive Experience. "This will enable us to help our customers increase their market share in China and achieve economic success. Out of all international suppliers, our company has the strongest presence in China and has a comprehensive product portfolio with vertical integration and efficient processes. In addition, we are the industry leader in industrial design and development."



The company operates 57 production plants in 27 cities in China, a number that is expected to increase to 68 over the next few years.