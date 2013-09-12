© dmitry naumov dreamstime.com

Scanfil updates its outlook

Scanfil changes its assessed outlook for 2013 and now estimates that its turnover for 2013 will increase slightly and operating profit for 2013 will clearly increase from the year 2012.

Turnover in 2012 was EUR 180.9 million and operating profit EUR 8.1 million.



Previously, Scanfil estimated that its turnover and operating profit for 2013 would slightly increase from 2012.