© kornwa dreamstime.com Analysis | September 12, 2013
Ubiquity of Electronic Devices expands the market for Motion Sensors
Accelerometers are playing an increasingly important role in test and measurement due to the rising demand for better quality and emergence of more complex testing procedures.
Micro electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) accelerometers and gyroscopes have become critical components in almost all electronic products such as iPhones, iPads, smart phones, tablets, and other consumer electronic goods, giving a huge thrust to market revenues.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan finds that the market earned revenues of $5.05 billion in 2012 and estimates this to reach $9.30 billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1 percent.
While the establishment of R&D and testing centers in developing regions with a wide variety of research/testing facilities drives the test and measurement accelerometers market, the escalating sales of electronic products bolsters the MEMS motion sensors market. This market is heavily reliant on technological innovations to keep pace with the frantic pace of development in the end-user markets.
“MEMS accelerometers, gyros and inertial measurement units (IMU) are becoming increasingly compact, less-power intensive, and better performing,” said Frost & Sullivan Measurement & Instrumentation Senior Industry Analyst V. Sankaranarayanan. “Such advancements not only aid rapid adoption in existing applications but also help penetrate applications and industries that were not addressed previously due to existing design or technology constraints.”
Even though innovations may buoy the market, the intensifying competition is stoking price wars. Further, end users such as automotive manufacturers tend to be price sensitive, partly due to the presence of a large number of competitors and partly due to the cost consciousness of their target customers. As a result, these price pressures ripple towards component suppliers, including sensor manufacturers.
To stand out and succeed in a densely populated market, motion sensor manufacturers are resorting to product differentiation. They have to convince customers about the value they deliver through a unique product with tangible benefits.
“Overall, finding new application areas, improved market promotion and better cooperation with downstream application sectors are crucial for the growth of the accelerometers, gyroscopes and IMU sensors markets,” noted Sankaranarayanan.
New analysis from Frost & Sullivan finds that the market earned revenues of $5.05 billion in 2012 and estimates this to reach $9.30 billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.1 percent.
While the establishment of R&D and testing centers in developing regions with a wide variety of research/testing facilities drives the test and measurement accelerometers market, the escalating sales of electronic products bolsters the MEMS motion sensors market. This market is heavily reliant on technological innovations to keep pace with the frantic pace of development in the end-user markets.
“MEMS accelerometers, gyros and inertial measurement units (IMU) are becoming increasingly compact, less-power intensive, and better performing,” said Frost & Sullivan Measurement & Instrumentation Senior Industry Analyst V. Sankaranarayanan. “Such advancements not only aid rapid adoption in existing applications but also help penetrate applications and industries that were not addressed previously due to existing design or technology constraints.”
Even though innovations may buoy the market, the intensifying competition is stoking price wars. Further, end users such as automotive manufacturers tend to be price sensitive, partly due to the presence of a large number of competitors and partly due to the cost consciousness of their target customers. As a result, these price pressures ripple towards component suppliers, including sensor manufacturers.
To stand out and succeed in a densely populated market, motion sensor manufacturers are resorting to product differentiation. They have to convince customers about the value they deliver through a unique product with tangible benefits.
“Overall, finding new application areas, improved market promotion and better cooperation with downstream application sectors are crucial for the growth of the accelerometers, gyroscopes and IMU sensors markets,” noted Sankaranarayanan.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments