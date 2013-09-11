© alterfalter dreamstime.com

AT&S' statement regarding Chongqing investment

A press release regarding AT&S latest investment in Liangjiang New Area of Chongqing has stirred up some confusion – as the release claims that AT&S is investing USD 1.5 billion, when in fact we're talking about a “mere” USD 460 million.

As a response to the misinformation circling, AT&S issued a statement saying that: “The spread amount is not confirmed by AT&S and refers to an external extrapolation based on the size of the plot and the requested investment period.”



“The AT&S Group reaffirms the intention to invest EUR 350 million (USD 460 million) for the already started first construction period over the next three years which excludes development and start-up costs,” the release ends.