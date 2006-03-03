Ageto acquires MTT

Ageto has acquired MTT Components & Systems. Ageto is a Nordic representative of Swiss based PCB producer Optiprint AG and Elec & Eltek International Co., Ltd. of Hong Kong.

Ageto acquires based MTT in order to strengthen its presence within the fields of RF- and Microwave. The new company will receive an annual turnover of approximately 7 MEUR as well as a market leading position within the fields of advanced PCB's design tools, EDA, communication equipment and specialised components.



Ageto and MTT are both based in Sweden.