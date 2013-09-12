© dimitry romanchuck dreamstime.com

Ford and Harman top ABI Research’s 2013 car OEM list

Ford is ranked the No.1 OEM player for the second year running in ABI Research’s Competitive Assessment of the connected infotainment market closely followed by BMW in second and Toyota in third.

Meanwhile, Harman is ranked as the No. 1 Tier-1 supplier followed by Panasonic and Bosch in second and third positions respectively.



The two Competitive Assessments separately assessed 13 car OEMs and 21 Tier-1 automotive suppliers based on a number of “Innovation” and “Implementation” criteria.



Among the OEMs, Ford, Toyota, and BMW were the top three players in the Innovation category while BMW, Ford, and Audi led the Implementation category. “Key factors which contributed to Ford’s top rating were its regional coverage, its dominant market position and the affordability of its Ford SYNC/My Touch platform,” comments Gareth Owen, principal analyst. “In second place was BMW, which scored high on regional coverage, an excellent feature set, and the quality and reliability of its hardware. Toyota also scored highly on quality as well as its commitment to open platforms.”



Amongst the Tier-1s, the top three players in the Innovation category were Harman, Panasonic, and Bosch. “Harman excelled due to its dominant market share and its global presence, while Panasonic scored high in the multimedia streaming sub-category and was second in terms of market share behind Harman.”



JVC Kenwood and Alpine Electronics occupied the first and second positions in the Implementation category with Harman, Pioneer, and Clarion tying for third place. JVC Kenwood earned the highest score in the Implementation category on account of its high scores across the various criteria in this category including overall features, smartphone connectivity options, and navigation systems.