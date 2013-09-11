© dreamstime-dimitios-kaisaris

The first American Smartphone

Flextronics' new manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas, which will provide final assembly and customisation for Motorola Mobility's Moto X smartphone, has officially opened.

“Conventional wisdom said it wasn’t possible. Experts said that costs are too high in the US; that the US has lost its manufacturing capability; and that the US labor force is too inflexible. And it’s true that most manufacturing in the consumer electronics industry moved offshore over a decade ago,” Dennis Woodside, CEO of Motorola, wrote in a blog post.



However, as we know, Motorola did end up choosing to manufacture their flagship product back home in the US. And as a result of the partnership between Motorola and Flextronics, more than 2'000 new jobs will be created in the state.



The Moto X is the first smartphone designed, engineered and assembled in the United States. Media reports suggest a manufacturing output of 100'000 units per week at the new facility, however, this is just the first phase.