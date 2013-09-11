© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Cencorp heading for restructuring

Cencorp will start statutory negotiations in its industrial automation related segments to adjust its operations to the changed business environment – in other words: looking to restructure.

In order to improve the companys profitability and cost-effectiveness of the operations and the sales – as well as to strengthen competitiveness in its traditional industrial automation related segments – and to adjust its operations to the changed business environment. Cencorp has decided to investigate the options of restructuring, downsizing and outsourcing of the company’s operations relating to LAS and LCM business (Laser and Automation Solutions, and Life Cycle Management).



In relation to the efficiency improvement the company is looking for possibilities to increase flexible working time arrangements.



The statutory negotiations will include all Cencorp employees in Finland excluding the personnel working within Cencorps Clean Energy Solutions segment. The estimate of reduction in labor is max. nine employees, the company states in a press release.