CML opens new office in Shenzhen

Fabless PCB trader, CML, is expanding its operations in China with the opening of a new office located within the powerhouse of Chinese economy - The Pearl River Delta.

“Around 70% of all Chinese Printed Circuit Boards are manufactured here. Most of our partner factories are located in this area. We reach them within a drive of 1-4 hours from our Asian headquarters in Hong Kong,” stated Theo Langer, CML’s Vice President Sales Asia.



The new office in Shenzhen will serve as a hub for the company's Technical and Quality teams – as the proximity to the company's partner factories and its head office in Hong Kong positions them close to where the company's boards are produced.