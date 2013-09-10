© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

FIMIEEC invests EUR 3 million in ICAPE

FIMIEEC, an investment company managed by InnovaFonds, has invested in Icape Group to support Mr. Thierry Ballenghien, President and founder of Icape, in his development projects.

FIMIEEC has invested nearly EUR 3 million in the Group, to accompany the planned growth. It targets external growth operations to strengthen the offer of services of the Group and extend its sales organization.



“ICAPE enjoys good reputation and recognition in its know-how and an efficient international organization, enabling it to reach its business targets. Indeed, the quality of its services, and the motivation of its teams federated around Thierry Ballenghien, make the strength of the Group in the execution of its strategy.” Anthony Dubut, associate of FIMEEC / InnovaFonds, explained.



Thierry Ballenghien satet: “This partnership with InnovaFonds is the way for ICAPE Group to pursue its important international development. The external growths we envision will enable industrial and commercial synergies, and will complete the strong dynamics of our organic growth (+ 30 % per annum). The shareholder structure of our Group is now well balanced, with a group of executives and managers who operate the company with enthusiasm on the one hand, and a solid financial partner supporting us on the other hand.”