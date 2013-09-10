© akeeris-dreamstime.com

Kontron is named preferred provider for Rockwell Collins

Kontron has been named as the preferred provider of Airborne Servers and Cabin Wireless Access Points (CWAPs) for Rockwell Collins’ new wireless in-flight entertainment (IFE) systems.

Rockwell Collins is a innovator of integrated electronic solutions for commercial aircraft, and Kontron has been supplying computing, IFE and connectivity system solutions to Rockwell Collins for almost five years. The Kontron ACE Flight 600 general purpose airborne server and the company’s Cab-n-Connect CWAP are currently designed into the PAVES family of in-flight entertainment systems and the Skybox wireless cabin solutions from Rockwell Collins. Kontron’s airborne servers and CWAPs are scheduled for multiple Rockwell Collins deployments in business jets, VIP and air transport installations.



"Kontron brings a unique understanding from its more than 20 years of experience in building mission-critical computing systems. This knowledge aligns and complements the integrated technology requirements Rockwell Collins has set for its new wireless IFE systems," said Andy Mason, Business Unit Manager, Commercial Avionics Products Group at Kontron. "We are committed to helping innovators such as Rockwell Collins improve the passenger experience and further expand and enhance in-flight broadband services for the commercial airline and business jet market."