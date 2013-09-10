© baloncici-dreamstime.com

Würth Elektronik opens design & application center in Munich

One and a half years after opening the Innovation Office in Aschheim close to Munich, Würth Elektronik eiSos is expanding the Munich location and moving into the Garching Business Campus.

The Design Center offers the engineers from various nations and specialist fields who work there space for ideas to develop new passive and active components and gives Sales direct access to customers and IC manufacturers located in the Munich area.



The move to the office which covers 1000 square meters has been designed with 50 work stations. The office is home to laboratory, offices for research and development engineers, Sales and multimedia facilities.



The focus areas are both Wireless Power Transfer and Energy Harvesting applications as well as developing the new MagI³C Power Module. In addition the first customer-specific passive components will be developed by Wurth Electronics Midcom at the new location. The aim is to establish a development team for customer-specific transformers for customers from the EMEA area. Additional specialists - including from other countries - are being recruited for the location.



"The racing growth in employees and projects that we have been able to acquire here within a very short space of time, confirms Munich as the location," commented site managers Fabian Kuttenkeuler and Oliver Opitz.