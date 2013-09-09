© pengyou93 dreamstime.com

Orders totaling $1.3 million for Tel-Instruments

Tel Instrument Electronics has received orders totaling USD 1.3 million from the U.S. Army.

The Company received an order from the U.S. Army for 50 T-47N Test Sets for a total of USD 858'900. It is expected that these units will be shipped this calendar year. This order is part of a five year IDIQ (indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity) contract for up to 235 T-47N Test Sets. After receipt of this order, a total of 75 T-47N Test Sets could be exercised under this IDIQ contract.



The Company also received a USD 459'186 order from Poland, through its European distributor, for 29 T-47G Test Sets, which are scheduled to be delivered this calendar year.



Mr. Jeff O’Hara, CEO, commented “we are excited to receive these two orders for our test sets for a total of USD 1.3 million as they augment the revenues from our major programs. These products have been in our catalog for years, indicating the continued demand for these multi-function test sets, which have been proven to be rugged, reliable and cost competitive.”