Absolute EMS and Ionics EMS partners up

Absolute EMS has entered into a new partnership with Ionics EMS in the Philippines, that significantly expands the manufacturing capacity and flexibility of both firms.

"We have partnered with Ionics EMS, the premier EMS provider in the Philippines, to increase our production capabilities and capacity to align with the needs of our most successful customers and their need to scale volumes quickly and easily to handle growth on demand," said President Dave Kichar, at Absolute EMS.



"Ionics and Absolute EMS have partnered to form a one-stop-shop solution. Together, both companies have the capability to design (industrial, mechanical and electrical), build quick-turn prototypes and NPI productions locally in the USA, and immediately scale high quality mass production at the best price. We provide customers with the best value and the fastest product development life-cycle," said Earl Qua, Vice President at Ionics Inc.