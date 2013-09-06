© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Danish Robot arms embrace New York

Universal Robots opens new U.S. headquarters, expanding staff and tech support to serve the growing customer base in North America.

The company has succeeded in creating a complete distribution network and achieved a quick market penetration. Sales manager in North America, Ed Mullen, explains:



“We’re now able to offer live demos at our own location, conduct training seminars, and house local tech support. Improvements ensuring that our customer and distributor base here in North America receives a quick, detailed response.”



The 5600 square feet headquarter is centrally located in an industrial park on Technology Drive in Stony Brook, Long Island, New York, close to the airports.



“As the address implies, we’re part of an ecosystem here that breathes high-tech. Our new office also has warehouse facilities enabling us to stock robots and spare parts, setting us up for future expansion assembling the robots here in New York. This will result in even faster delivery,” says Ed Mullen.