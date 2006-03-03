Smokers sulky at Flextronics Denmark

Smokers employed by Flextronics' plant in Skive, Denmark are sulky of the local management's new non-smoking policy.

This year a new rule has been established at Flextronics in Denmark. The new rule forces the employees to punch out before lighting up a cigarette. Flextronics has also built an out door smoking area for its employees. The plant's union manager tells Danish local media that Flextronics' non-smoking policy has gone too far.

