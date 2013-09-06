© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New faces at Somacis in the US

Somacis has recently added three industry veterans to its US sales team - Clay Christoffersen, Bryan Fish, and Dennis Whitacre - to further advance Somacis into the US market place.

The newly appointed Sales Managers, along with the expansion of the capabilities and capacity of the Hallmark Circuits plant, strengthen the position of the Somacis group in North America.



Clay Christoffersen, most recently a Sales Director with TTM Technologies, has over 26 years of sales and technical experience, including 21 years of experience in the PCB industry, and is based in Utah. Prior to TTM Technologies, Mr. Christoffersen worked for the Tyco Printed Circuit Group.



Bryan Fish, most recently the National Sales Manager for Streamline Circuits, brings his 32 years of technical industry experience. Before Streamline Bryan owned a manufacturers representative company, Circuit Innovations, with Tyco Printed Circuit Group as its major principal. He also worked for Fine Line Printed Circuit Design and Sun Circuits. He will be based out of Silicon Valley.



Dennis Whitacre has 26 years of PCB sales experience and is based in Chicago. The last 6.5 years he was with Viasystems/DDI as the Director of Sales for the North Central US. Previously, Dennis held the position of Regional Sales Manager with Tyco Printed Circuit Group/TTM for 15 years.