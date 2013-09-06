© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

Celestica gets 'Ok' from TÜV Rheinland

Celestica and TÜV Rheinland, a provider of solar and photovoltaic testing, announces that TÜV Rheinland has audited and approved Celestica's solar lab in Toronto, Ontario, to provide testing required for certification of solar modules.

Celestica's Solar Lab has experience in product testing and analysis, and is capable of carrying out tests for a variety of PV standards, including UL-1703 / ULC-1703 and IEC-61215 /IEC-61730.



"We are pleased to receive approval from TÜV Rheinland PTL on our solar lab in Toronto, helping our customers differentiate and improve the efficiency of their modules in the highly competitive market," said John Nastasi, General Manager, Solar, Celestica. "Our solar lab combined with our manufacturing and global supply chain expertise, establishes Celestica as a single source for our customers' module manufacturing and certification requirements."



Acceptance of data from Celestica's solar lab in Toronto helps TÜV Rheinland PTL expand its North American laboratory footprint, providing an East Coast testing solution for the North American customers. In addition to its Tempe, Ariz., location, TÜV Rheinland operates test laboratories in Bangalore, India; Gyeongsan, Korea; Cologne, Germany; Osaka and Yokohama, Japan; Shanghai, China; and Taichung, Taiwan.



"We are excited to work with Celestica, whose commitment to smart and effective solutions for its customers corresponds to TÜV Rheinland's philosophy," said Bill Shisler, Solar and Fuel Cells Business Field Manager, TUV Rheinland North America. "Together, we will provide solar testing services to manufacturers as part of a comprehensive development program - a convenient and efficient approach drawing on the strengths of Celestica and TÜV Rheinland for the benefit of our customers."