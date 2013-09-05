© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Jabil under the spotlight

Once again we see reports uncovering labour violations at Apple suppliers in China - this time it's Jabil that's under the spotlight.

A new undercover investigation by China Labor Watch (CLW) has revealed a series of ethical and legal labour violations in a factory in Wuxi, China owned by U.S. electronics manufacturer Jabil Circuit that is currently producing the soon-to-be-released cheap iPhone for Apple.



Among the infringements uncovered by CLW include millions of dollars in unpaid overtime wages; over 100 hours of monthly mandatory overtime, three times in excess of legal limits; more than 11 hours of standing work every day with no rest outside of 30-minute meal breaks; illegally inadequate pre-work training; hiring discrimination; and more.