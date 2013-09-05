© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Davlec goes with Essemtec

Essemtec’s Paraquda SMT pick-and-place system has recently been selected by Davlec, an electronics company based in Wales, specialising in the design and manufacture of control equipment for the dairy farming industry.

Nia Davies, Managing Director of Davlec, said, “Since the installation of the Paraquda system, we have significantly increased throughput on existing work, typically by a factor of 4. Our requirements gave us a small short-list of suitable machines and the Paraquda platform offered improved software and ease of use over its direct rivals in a compact footprint, making planning for future investment far simpler. It also provided the fastest standalone platform option we considered and in addition, the Paraquda's multiple feeding and dispensing options allow for future capabilities to be retro fitted at a later date as and when required.”