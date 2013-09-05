© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

New CEO appointed at PacTech

German PacTech - a company within within the microelectronics industry - has appointed Mr. Heinrich Lüdeke as the new President & CEO.

Dr. Elke Zakel, previous President & CEO and co-founder of PacTech, left the company at the end of August 2013 after almost 18 years of leading the company to devote more time to new initiatives. She will continue to assist PacTech as Technical and Scientific Advisor.



Mr. Lüdeke assumed all areas of responsibility that so far were assigned to Dr. Zakel. The acquisition of further shares was the main reason for changing PacTech’s management. With 97,22% Nagase & Co.,Ltd. is now major shareholder of PacTech GmbH.



Mr. Lüdeke as long-time General Manager of Nagase Europa GmbH played a major role in establishing and growing the collaboration between PacTech and Nagase.



Besides diversifying and expanding PacTech's existing business segments, Mr. Lüdeke will rely on an even closer collaboration with the Japanese parent company Nagase.