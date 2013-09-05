© luchschen dreamstime.com

Flextronics to manufacture new Xbox

Who will manufacture Microsoft's new Xbox One? Microsoft's previous model – the Xbox 360 – was mainly manufactured by Flextronics, and why change a winning concept?

Flextronics has landed close to the entire manufacturing batch of the Xbox One orders from Microsoft, the company will take about 90% of the orders – with Foxconn Electronic picking up the remaining 10%, reports to DigiTimes, citing sources with insight.