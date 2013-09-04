© ChipHell

SK Hynix halts production after fire

South Korean Hynix – the memory-chip maker – has halted production at its factory in China after a fire broke out.

The company is still determining if there are any casualties - as well as determining the cause of the accident, which occurred during deployment of equipment at the facility in Wuxi, China, according to Businessweek.



The fire broke out at 03:50 p.m (local time) and was extinguished by 5:20 p.m



SK Hynix holds a market share of 25% - 30% of the DRAM market – and what potential implications the fire might have caused the company and the industry is still unknown.