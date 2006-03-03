Mydata goes on European tour

Mydata, known for its automated placement machines, will launches the "Rock the Process Tour", featuring its new screenless printer - the MY500.

After its highly successful debut at the Productronica trade show in November, the MY500 Jet Printer will go on display at locations throughout Europe - enabling busy and time-conscious manufacturers take a closer look.



The Mydata crew will demo the machine together with a MY12E, which also attracted attention during Productronica for its ability to handle virtually any component and board size.



The Rock the Process Tour begins in March, and will continue until June 2006. The truck will stop at more than 30 cities in at least 10 countries, including Italy, France, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands, Finland, Estonia, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Czech Republic.